David Lipenski
David Lipenski

Passed away July 29, 2020 at the age of 66. Preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Clara and siblings Delores (Mike), Jane (Ray), Estelle (Dale), Vicky (Frank), Maryann (Pat), Bernadine (Al), Carol, Judith, and Ralph. Dear brother of Gerri, Kenneth, Norbert (Carol), and John (Jean). Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 4 from 9-10 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery West Chapel, 7301 W Nash St, Milwaukee with a service to follow at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kidney Foundation or Cancer Foundation are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery West Chapel
AUG
4
Service
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery West Chapel
