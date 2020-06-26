David M. Boyd
David M. Boyd

Found his peace on Monday, June 22, 2020. Age 60. Beloved husband of Cindy (nee Gatzke) for 35 years. Loving father of Ryan (Katie Jesse), Erica and Steven Boyd. Dear son of Nancy (the late Marshall "Skip") Boyd. Cherished brother of Mark (Jenny), Paul (Lili White), Karen and Eric (Leslie Miller) Boyd. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 4-8PM. Additional Visitation at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 9:30-11:15AM. Funeral Service at 11:30AM.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests are asked to practice social distancing as well as wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Please stagger your visiting time to help keep down the amount of people in the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to a scholarship fund the family is setting up to go to FLL/CORE Robotics in David's honor.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
