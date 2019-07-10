Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Cook Notice
Cook, David M. Of Grafton, passed away on July 8, 2019, age 81 years. Survived by his beloved wife, Connie (nee Knutson). Loving father of, David (Cynthia) Waltemath. Cherished Grandpa of Kayla Waltemath. Loving brother of, Brian (Patti). Proud Uncle of, Kelly (Maggie) and their son, Caleb, and Tim (Jodi). Further survived by his pets, Papi, Snickers and Mr. Bud, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine (nee Keifer) and sister, Nancy. David was born on October 2, 1937 in Milwaukee. He was in the army reserves after high school until 1963. He worked at Allen Bradley for 39 years before retiring. Private family services will be held.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline