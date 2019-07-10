|
Cook, David M. Of Grafton, passed away on July 8, 2019, age 81 years. Survived by his beloved wife, Connie (nee Knutson). Loving father of, David (Cynthia) Waltemath. Cherished Grandpa of Kayla Waltemath. Loving brother of, Brian (Patti). Proud Uncle of, Kelly (Maggie) and their son, Caleb, and Tim (Jodi). Further survived by his pets, Papi, Snickers and Mr. Bud, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine (nee Keifer) and sister, Nancy. David was born on October 2, 1937 in Milwaukee. He was in the army reserves after high school until 1963. He worked at Allen Bradley for 39 years before retiring. Private family services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019