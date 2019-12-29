Services
David M. "Dave" Erdmann Notice
David "Dave" M. Erdmann

Delavan - David "Dave" M. Erdmann, age 82, of Delavan, passed away on December 24th, 2019.

He will be dearly missed by his children Heidi (David) Springer and Eric (Davin) Erdmann; granddaughter Emilie Springer; and other family and friends.

Dave is reunited in Heaven with his loving wife of 49 years, Margaret "Margie" Erdmann (nee Paeseler.)

Dave was a graduate of UW Madison. He was an avid sailor and won many awards with his boat, "Mariah." Dave also enjoyed driving fast and was a member of the Milwaukee Porsche Club.

Services for Dave will be held on Saturday, January 4 at the Chapel of Flowers at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield). A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00pm until time of memorial service at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mariah and Mike from Home Helpers. Their care and companionship was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Dave may be made to the Heifer Foundation.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
