David M. Fritschler
Milwaukee - David M. Fritschler, of Milwaukee, WI, recently of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at the age of 69. He was born on July 3, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Warren and Virginia (nee Holzman) Fritschler.
David was a printer at the Milwaukee Journal for over 40 years. He had a passion for all Wisconsin teams, his main love being the 1957 Braves. He loved music and seeing live shows. He was an avid reader and always kept up with pop culture.
David is survived by his sons Michael (Debbie) and Daniel Fritschler, granddaughters; Heather and Danielle Gibson, grandsons; Michael, Daniel, and David Fritschler, great grandchildren; Evelyn and Nathan, his siblings Thomas (Sharon) Fritschler and Mary (Larry) Kranz, Nephew; Nicholas Fritschler, Nieces; Katie Kranz and Madeline Fritschler and many beloved extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Gibson-Weaver (Randy), and his nephew Larry Kranz.
Services for David will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, www.jdrf.org
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019