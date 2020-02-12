Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
David M. "Dick" Hecker


1930 - 2020
David M. "Dick" Hecker Notice
David M. "Dick" Hecker

Germantown - Passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Cherished brother of Betty (the late Roger) Simpkins, Judy (Cort) Sparre and Donna (the late Larry) Klopstein. Dear brother-in-law of Jake Brunner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Jean Brunner and brother Donald (Rose Ann) Hecker.

Dick was a 6th grade elementary school teacher from 1957 - 1992. He also proudly served in the US Navy.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:30AM until 12PM at SCHMIDT & BARTELT - Menomonee Falls. Private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Mattoon, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name to the are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
