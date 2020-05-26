David M. "Buddah" Heinemeyer
David "Buddah" M. Heinemeyer

Lannon - Passed unexpectedly in a tragic ATV accident on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 55. Loving brother of Terry, Larry (Lynne), Marty (Mary)Heinemeyer, Jane (Bob) Becht and Sue Hernandez. Proud uncle of Six and dear great-uncle of Four. He is further survived by other family and many friends. David was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Geraldine Heinemeyer.

"Buddah" loved the outdoors and being up north with his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
