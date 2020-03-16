Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Koller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Koller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Koller Notice
David M. Koller

Milwaukee - Gone fishing on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Beloved son of Angela (nee Sanfilippo) and James S. Grill. Loving brother of Geno Kehring, James A. Grill and the late Robert Koller. Special friend of Carol. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 2:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline