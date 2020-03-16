|
David M. Koller
Milwaukee - Gone fishing on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Beloved son of Angela (nee Sanfilippo) and James S. Grill. Loving brother of Geno Kehring, James A. Grill and the late Robert Koller. Special friend of Carol. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 22, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 2:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020