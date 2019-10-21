|
|
David M. Potter
West Allis - Passed away October 19, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Preceded in death by his parents Tom and Mary Potter and brothers Donald, Daniel (Lisa), and Michael Potter. Beloved father of Erica Potter. Loving grandfather of James, Jack, and Ravyn. Dear brother of Patricia (Wayne) Kopydlowski and Tim Potter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday at the funeral home 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Tuesday October 29th at 11:00 am at Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019