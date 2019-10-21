Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Hope Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Potter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Potter Notice
David M. Potter

West Allis - Passed away October 19, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Preceded in death by his parents Tom and Mary Potter and brothers Donald, Daniel (Lisa), and Michael Potter. Beloved father of Erica Potter. Loving grandfather of James, Jack, and Ravyn. Dear brother of Patricia (Wayne) Kopydlowski and Tim Potter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Monday at the funeral home 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Tuesday October 29th at 11:00 am at Good Hope Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline