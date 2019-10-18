Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Stec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Stec Notice
David M. Stec

Franklin - Passed away tragically on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Corley) of 26 years. Loving father of Lauren Stec. Grandpa of Zharia Grace. Dear son of Stanley and the late Adeline. Brother of Barb (Steve) Schmid. Family friend of Mary Gudowicz. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 8:30-11:30 AM. Funeral 11:30 AM. From the Funeral Home to the Church of St. Augustine of Hippo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. His love for his family and friends, as well as his witty sense of humor will be fondly remembered and missed.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
jsonline