|
|
David M. Stec
Franklin - Passed away tragically on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Corley) of 26 years. Loving father of Lauren Stec. Grandpa of Zharia Grace. Dear son of Stanley and the late Adeline. Brother of Barb (Steve) Schmid. Family friend of Mary Gudowicz. Also loved by other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 8:30-11:30 AM. Funeral 11:30 AM. From the Funeral Home to the Church of St. Augustine of Hippo for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery to follow.
Dave was an avid outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and snowmobiling. His love for his family and friends, as well as his witty sense of humor will be fondly remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019