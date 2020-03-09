|
David M. Steffens
Waukesha - February 1, 1939 to March 7, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of 16 years to Rita (nee Bowen). Loving dad of Linda (Jeff) Harrison and Michael (Michele) Steffens. Dear stepfather of Arny (Holly) Joers and Michael Joers. Cherished grandfather of Emma, Natalie, Chelsea (Gerardo), Patrick (Chloe), Nico, Kaylee, Jessica, Sawyer, Aaron and Brianna. Great-grandfather of Ella, Carmen, Leah, and Willow. Dear brother of Nicki Steffens. Survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Fri., March 13, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 15250 W. National Ave., from 5 PM until time of Service at 7 PM. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers memorial to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020