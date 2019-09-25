|
|
David Messer
Called home to God on Sept. 23, 2019 at the age of 71 with Mary Ann, his wife of 45 years by his side. David was reunited with his parents, sisters and brother. He will be lovingly remembered and cherished by his wife Mary Ann (nee Cierzan), his children: Jason (Sabrina) Messer, Ann (Alex) Glik, and Jean (Joseph) Conrad. David will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Marcus, Charlize, James, and Emily. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation Sat. Sept. 28, 2019 at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung, Heart or Liver Association or the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019