Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life December 25, 2019, age 79 years. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Kosian). Dear father of David Jr. (Beth), Patrick (Gloria), Anne (the late Joseph) Lippert, Michelle (Steve Markgraf) and Christopher (Taniya) Lee. Loving grandfather of John (Courtney), Mike and Jackie Lee, Katharine Lee, Tyler Lippert, Ryan Glynn, Benjamin Markgraf, Alaina, Christopher Jr., Nicholas and Liana Lee, and the late Connor Glynn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, January 3, from 9:30-11:30 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church, 201 N. 76th St., with a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Vincent Pallotti Parish or the family to be used for VA programs that assist veterans would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
