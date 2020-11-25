1/
David Neis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Neis peacefully passed away on November 15, a week after a tragic bicycle accident. Loving son of Robert Neis and Margaret Neis-Robertson, and brother of John Neis and Mark Neis. Beloved uncle of Ruslan Neis, Natalya Neis, and Kelly Luchini, and brother-in-law of Chele Isaac and Jan Neis.



Because of the current pandemic the Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Highland Memorial Park will be limited to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the River Alliance of Wisconsin in his memory would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved