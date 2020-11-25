David Neis peacefully passed away on November 15, a week after a tragic bicycle accident. Loving son of Robert Neis and Margaret Neis-Robertson, and brother of John Neis and Mark Neis. Beloved uncle of Ruslan Neis, Natalya Neis, and Kelly Luchini, and brother-in-law of Chele Isaac and Jan Neis.Because of the current pandemic the Mass of Christian Burial and interment at Highland Memorial Park will be limited to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the River Alliance of Wisconsin in his memory would be appreciated.