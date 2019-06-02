Services
David O. Carlson Notice
Carlson, David O. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Age 77 years. Loving husband for 44 years of Mary Bridget (nee Brannon) Carlson. Beloved dad of Lyndsey "Megan" (Dave) Ruhland. Cherished nephew of Willard Johnson. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Further survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Paavo and Edith Carlson; and his siblings Steven (the late Nancy) and Michael (Cheryl) Carlson. Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, June 4th, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Additional Visitation Wednesday from 9:00-9:45 A.M. at THE CHURCH OF IMMACULATE CONCEPTION 1023 E. Russell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. David was a Senior Engineer for many years at Waukesha Bearings. David enjoyed cooking, reading, Blues festivals, and travel. He enjoyed socializing with friends and will be missed by many.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
