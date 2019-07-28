|
|
Ashland, David P. Age 59, was called home by his Lord and Savior on July 24th, 2019. He bravely fought lung cancer that metastasized to his brain. He leaves behind his wife Suzanne (Gosetti), step daughter Victoria Morris. Children Jason (Fiance Becky), Joshua (Erica) and Melissa Kotek, their mother Barbara Ashland, Stephanie, Emily and Jacob, their mother Dawn Ashland. Brothers James (Kim), Todd (Karen) and Randy his mother Donna O'Connell (John), Father Fredric (Melody) and close family friend Marilyn Ashland. Dave also had many friends and Church family who's lives were touched by him. Dave was employed at N.H.Maching in Waukesha. A Memorial Celebration of Dave's life will be held Mon. July 29th from 11AM until time of services at 1PM at Faith Bible Church 4175 S. 112th ST.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019