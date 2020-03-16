Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
David Peter Kogelmann

David Peter Kogelmann
David Peter Kogelmann

Greenfield - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband of Mary (née Dimmett) for 48 years. Loving father of Kyle (Allyce) Kogelmann. Proud grandfather of Everly. Dear brother of Patrick (Holly) Kogelmann. Brother-in-law of Rosa Kogelmann and Joyce Kogelmann. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 5:00 PM, until time of service at 7:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Private interment.

Please refrain from attending services if your health is compromised.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
