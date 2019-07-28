|
|
Barbee, David R. Found peace July 26, 2019 at age 60. Loving husband of Christine (nee Schlittenhart). Beloved father of Kreig (fiancee Venessa Ploeckelman). Dear son of Carol and the late Marshall Barbee. Brother of Diane (Neil) Hoffmann. Further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. David was employed as a mechanic for the City of Oak Creek. He enjoyed Harleys and going to casinos. Special thanks to Aurora Family Zilber Hospice for their compassionate care. Per David's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019