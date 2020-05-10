David R. Delisle
Germantown - Age 75. Passed away on May 8, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Buran) for 53 years. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private interment at a later date.
Germantown - Age 75. Passed away on May 8, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Buran) for 53 years. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Private interment at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 10 to May 13, 2020.