Horsefield, David R. of Mequon, passed away on July 13, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Weber). Loving father of Steven (Moni) and Robert (Karen). Cherished grandpa of Robin, Greg (Jenny), Ashley and Andrea. Dear brother of Dorothy (Eugene) Dais. Dear brother-in-law of Donald (Mary Ann) Weber. Further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 2:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church(1193 Lakefield Rd.), Grafton. A visitation will take place on Saturday, at the church from 12 Noon until 1:45 PM. Interment will take place at Lakefield Cemetery, Grafton, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, or a are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019