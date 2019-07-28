|
Isabell, David R. Age 76, died Tue., July 23, 2019. He was born in Henderson, KY on Nov. 25, 1942, to Richard and Elaine (nee Held) Isabell. Survived by his wife Susan (nee Meyer), son Thomas (Kim) Isabell, daughter Kristin (John Crenshaw) Hayes, grandchildren Tessa and Charlie Isabell. Further survived by his brother Mike (Nancy) Isabell, other relatives and many friends. Visitation on Fri., Aug. 2, from 12-2PM at Grace Hill Church, N65 W28217 Hickory Hill Dr., Merton, WI 53056. Memorial service 2PM. Memorials are appreciated to the or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019