David R. Klibowitz
Oak Creek - Passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved son of Larry and the late Suellen Klibowitz. Dear brother of Donna, Larry (Stacie) and Hal. Loving uncle of Ashley and Gavin. Also survived by many relatives and friends.
David was a kind, caring and selfless person. He had a passion for cars and always dreamed of opening his own auto business. He loved animals, watching comedies and spending time with family and friends.
The family is having a private service and burial.
