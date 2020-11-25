1/1
David R. Kujus
Died on 11-21-20 with his wife of 50 years, Sara, and his niece Susan at his side. Born 77 years ago to Otto and Louise Kujus, David had one sister Dorothy (Thomas) McKnight and nieces Kendal McLamara and Susan (Gary) Scholl. Marriage brought an additional 5 siblings and their families to share and enrich his life. He was the brother-in-law to John (Marianne) Mohrhardt; Paul (Judy) Mohrhardt; Mary (Thomas) Cram; Ruth (Tom) Pennell; and Michael (Pam) Mohrhardt. Further nieces and nephews, and his extended family added to his enjoyment of life. Also treasured was a special group of friends who have maintained a bond since high school at WISCO.

After 3 days of Law School at UW, David switched career focus and received a Master's Degree in Finance and taught at Wisconsin Lutheran High School for 2 years. Another career change led David to expand the original Otto's Liquor on 50th and Hampton to a chain of 7 stores which he ran with many long-term employees. Upon his retirement, he executed an ESOP for the benefit of his employees.

Travel for work or pleasure took him around the world many times, but with declining health, his travel narrowed to homes in Door County and Tucson, AZ.

David was an avid but average golfer and especially enjoyed a round with his favorite golf partner, Bill Kessler. He valued good food; good wine; good friends and family; but most importantly his faith.

At the appropriate time, a Memorial Service and reception will be held at his home church for 50 years, Grace Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202. If desired, memorials can be made to debt reduction at Grace Church or to timeofgrace.org.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
