David R. LisowskiBorn to Eternal Life on November 20, 2020 at the age of 67. David is preceded in death and reunited with his parents Donald and Nancy (nee Whidden) Lisowski. Dear brother to the late Gary (Christine) Lisowski, Randy Lisowski and Donna (Jay) Wieczorek. Loving uncle to Brian, Daniel (Meghan) and Gregory Lisowski. Also survived by four great-nephews, one great-niece, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 9 from 1 to 2 PM with a service at 2 PM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.