David R. Lisowski
David R. Lisowski

Born to Eternal Life on November 20, 2020 at the age of 67. David is preceded in death and reunited with his parents Donald and Nancy (nee Whidden) Lisowski. Dear brother to the late Gary (Christine) Lisowski, Randy Lisowski and Donna (Jay) Wieczorek. Loving uncle to Brian, Daniel (Meghan) and Gregory Lisowski. Also survived by four great-nephews, one great-niece, other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 9 from 1 to 2 PM with a service at 2 PM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
DEC
9
Service
02:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
