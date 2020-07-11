David R. TrescottBrookfield - U.S. Navy veteran David R. Trescott of Brookfield, WI, died July 4, 2020, after several years battling Parkinson's disease. He was 90. Born February 19, 1930, in Hibbing, MN, he was the son of Reginald and Mabelle Hermanson Trescott. Known in different circles as David, Luke, and Sonny, he grew up on the Iron Range and was a proud graduate of Hibbing High School where he was known for his wit and humor, as well as his responsibility to family. After high school, he joined the Navy, serving in Japan during the Korean War. Upon his return, he enrolled at University of Minnesota Duluth. On August 11, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Cardini of Chisolm, with whom he shared 64 years. In Milwaukee, David worked as a programmer-analyst for General Motors and Blue Cross Blue Shield. After retiring, he enjoyed working at the Great Harvest Bread Company. David was an enthusiastic runner, and later a walker. Until stopped by Parkinson's, he walked five miles every day. An avid gardener who took pride in his house and yard, he also loved driving his bright red Mazda Miata. He and Darlene enjoyed traveling, especially an unforgettable journey on the Orient Express. Another highlight for David was a 2014 Honor Flight with other veterans to Washington, D.C. He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Darlene; sisters Barbara Hamlin of Ipswich, MA, and Jill Miel of Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law Shirley Wilman of Buhl, MN; nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the coronavirus, no memorial is planned at this time.