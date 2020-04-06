|
|
David R. Wagner
Age 89 years, has passed on to his Heavenly Father, joining his beloved wife Camille of 46 years, and his dear parents John and Beulah. He is survived by brothers Robert (Carol), William (Elizabeth), sisters-in-law Joan (the late Gerald), Carol (Maynard), a niece, nephews, good friends Patricia Herrick and Carl Hart. Dave served in U.S.Army and was a member of Travis-Amvets Post 14 of Bay View. He enjoyed Baseball with Brewers, Packer Games, Dart-Ball with Friends, Dinner-theater, Bowling and gambling. He was cared for by skilled doctors and nurses of Zablocki VA Medical Center.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, If desired, memorials to Immaculate Conception Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020