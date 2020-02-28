Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Wells Notice
David R. Wells

Entered God's loving arms on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Stoiber). Loving dad of Mary (Michael) Akers, Donna (Paul) Dyer, Jane (Kenneth) Tyler, Timothy (Susan), Susan (John) Kadrich, Karen and Ann (Daniel) Walsh. Proud grandpa of Chrissy, Rebecca, Victoria (Conner), Laura, Daniel (Lauren), Lisa, Katelyn, Emily, Molly, Benjamin, Lillian and Megan. Great grandpa of C.J. and Mason. Preceded in death by daughter Cindy. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated. David heroically served his country in the United States Army with the 5th Regimental Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in the Korean War. He was a combat and field wire man for 9 months on the front line. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart in recognition of his bravery and sacrifice. Longtime member of the IBEW Local 494 and volunteer at the St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church festival.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline