|
|
David R. Wells
Entered God's loving arms on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Stoiber). Loving dad of Mary (Michael) Akers, Donna (Paul) Dyer, Jane (Kenneth) Tyler, Timothy (Susan), Susan (John) Kadrich, Karen and Ann (Daniel) Walsh. Proud grandpa of Chrissy, Rebecca, Victoria (Conner), Laura, Daniel (Lauren), Lisa, Katelyn, Emily, Molly, Benjamin, Lillian and Megan. Great grandpa of C.J. and Mason. Preceded in death by daughter Cindy. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private services were held. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight appreciated. David heroically served his country in the United States Army with the 5th Regimental Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in the Korean War. He was a combat and field wire man for 9 months on the front line. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart in recognition of his bravery and sacrifice. Longtime member of the IBEW Local 494 and volunteer at the St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church festival.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020