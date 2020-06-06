David R. Wiesehuegel
Passed away peacefully into Eternal Life surrounded by his family on June 5, 2020 at age 81. Loving husband of Gloria (nee Maly) for 60 years. Devoted father of Paul (Wendy), Kenneth (David Kreidler), Gene, and Joy Hamrick. Giving grandfather of Kelly and Noel Kruschel and Andrew and Austin Wiesehuegel. Brother of Susan (Max) Wilde. He was also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents George and Violet, his siblings, Nancy Komp, Gerald, and James.
Faithful member of Holy Name of Jesus Evangelical Church in Ashippun.
Gathering at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11 from 4-5:45pm. Memorial Service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"You're never as good as you think you are and you're never as bad as they say you are."
"For all that I did that you didn't like, I forgive you."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.