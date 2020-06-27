David Rogge
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Rogge

West Allis - Found peace on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Doris (née Nerding). Cherished father of Rachel Karlsson and Jill Rogge. Dear brother-in-law of Cathy Nerding and Lola Rogge. Dave is also survived by other relatives and friends and coworkers at Wisconsin Health Fund, where he worked faithfully for over 40 years.

His kind, patient and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.

Dave had a love for travel, computers, photography and a fondness for animals.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 4:00 PM, until time of Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved