David Rogge

David RoggeWest Allis - Found peace on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Doris (née Nerding). Cherished father of Rachel Karlsson and Jill Rogge. Dear brother-in-law of Cathy Nerding and Lola Rogge. Dave is also survived by other relatives and friends and coworkers at Wisconsin Health Fund, where he worked faithfully for over 40 years.His kind, patient and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all.Dave had a love for travel, computers, photography and a fondness for animals.Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, from 4:00 PM, until time of Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield.