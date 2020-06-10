David S. Doe
David S. Doe

Milwaukee - Passed peacefully on Thurs., May 28, 2020, at the age of 74. He is lovingly survived by his children, Christopher Doe and Rebecca (Robert) Lambert; brother, Lynn (Jamie) Doe; other family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kathleen.

A visitation will be held on Sun., June 14 from 1PM until the Time of Sharing at 3PM, at The Funeral Home.

A special thank you to the staff of Menomonee Falls Health Care and Froederdt Hospital, for the compassion and care they gave to David.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Forgotten One's would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUN
14
Service
03:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

