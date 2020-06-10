David S. DoeMilwaukee - Passed peacefully on Thurs., May 28, 2020, at the age of 74. He is lovingly survived by his children, Christopher Doe and Rebecca (Robert) Lambert; brother, Lynn (Jamie) Doe; other family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kathleen.A visitation will be held on Sun., June 14 from 1PM until the Time of Sharing at 3PM, at The Funeral Home.A special thank you to the staff of Menomonee Falls Health Care and Froederdt Hospital, for the compassion and care they gave to David.In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Forgotten One's would be appreciated.