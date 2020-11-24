1/
David S. Hunter
David S. Hunter

Passed peacefully on Sun., Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Barbara. He is survived by his children, David S. Hunter, Gail (Duane) Orgil, Jeffrey Hunter, Susan Hunter, Karen (Brian) Anderson and Robert Hunter; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings James (Ilka), Patrick (Sandy) and Diane Hunter. Further survived by longtime friends Pat (the late Ronny) Nephstead, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held on Tues., Dec. 1st from 1:30PM until the time of the 2:30PM Funeral Service at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capital Dr., Brookfield. Entombment to immediately follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
