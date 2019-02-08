Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David S. Lambert

Notice Condolences Flowers

David S. Lambert Notice
Lambert, David S. February 6, 2019, age 65 years, Dear son of Arthur and the late Joan Rudolf and the late Marilyn Lambert. Loving brother of Daniel (Rose) Lambert, Michael (Felicia) Lambert, Kim (Jeff) Graf and Jeff (Paula) Lambert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 9th at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Private interment Rock Gould Cemetery, Grand Marsh, WI. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to a would be appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.