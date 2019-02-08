|
|
Lambert, David S. February 6, 2019, age 65 years, Dear son of Arthur and the late Joan Rudolf and the late Marilyn Lambert. Loving brother of Daniel (Rose) Lambert, Michael (Felicia) Lambert, Kim (Jeff) Graf and Jeff (Paula) Lambert. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 9th at Harder Funeral Home from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm. Private interment Rock Gould Cemetery, Grand Marsh, WI. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to a would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019