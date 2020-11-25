David S. Voight



Nekoosa - David S. Voight, 66, of Nekoosa, Wi. ( formerly Cedarburg, Wi.); passed away at his home on November 19, 2020, following a long illness.



Due to COVID 19 guidelines, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021.



Dave was born 9/13/1954 in Milwaukee, Wi. He was the son of Richard and Betty Voight. Dave graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1972; UW- Oshkosh in 1976, ( B.S. in Geology); and UW-Madison in 1980, ( M.S. in Geology). Dave was a lifelong Badger fan.



Dave was employed as an exploration geologist by ARCO Oil and Gas from 1980-'85, living in Dallas, Tulsa and Denver. He returned to Wisconsin and worked as an environmental geologist for several companies from 1985-2013. Groundwater remediation projects were a primary focus.



Dave enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially landscape projects, canoeing and hiking. His dog, Kaley was his constant companion.



Dave is survived by his wife, Catherine, his daughter, Ann Hammer ( St. Paul, Mn.); son Jeffrey ( Stephanie) Voight ( Grafton, Wi.); grandchildren, Ingrid and Eric Hammer and special sidekick, Rudy. He is further survived by his mother, Betty Voight, brother Robert ( Carol) Voight and sister, Kathy ( Gene) Weber, as well as extended family and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his father, Richard Voight and his grandparents.



Special thanks to Dr. Natividad and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for their support and guidance.









