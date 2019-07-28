|
|
Schahczinski, David of East Troy, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at the age of 77 yrs. He is survived by his children: Alan (Amy), Mark (Jenny) and Juli (Mike) Heindselman. He was a loving grand father to: Ashlee, Abby, Alee, Alex, Emily, Erin, Jenna and Evan. 3 great grandchildren, a brother, Donald (Pat) , nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive him. He is preceded in death by a brother Robert (Edna) .A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:30 am with a visitation from 10 am until the time of services all at St Peters' the Apostle Catholic Church (1975 Beulah Ave, East Troy WI. 53120) . In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated, donations will be made to various youth and school organizations that were near and dear to David. Legacy Funeral Services East Troy, WI 262-642-5057
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019