David Schwartz
David Schwartz

Milwaukee - Passed away September 19, 2020 at the age of 34. Cherished son of Margaret Kozlowicz and Jeffrey (the late Wendy) Schwartz. Loving brother of Emily (Richard) Fuchs and Jim Loew. Dear nephew of Sandra (Duke) Long, Bob (Ellen) Kozlowicz, Barbara (the late Donald) Schuler, Annie (Michael) DeWolf and Anida (Robert) Lombardo. Further survived by his niece, Alison Fuchs; cousins; other loving relatives and dear friends.

A private graveside service was held at Sheboygan Hebrew Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to Peltz Center for Jewish Life, 2233 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 appreciated.









Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
