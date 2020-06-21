David Service FisherBrookfield - Passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Bonnie for 60 years. Loving father of Julie Landrum, Jolene (Howard) Platz, and John (Sherry) Fisher. Dear grandfather of Ashley (Dan), Ryan, Brett, Tyler, David (Savannah), William (Beth), Jared (Grace Ann), Cory (Sarah), Kelcey, Ethan, Anna, Emma, and Kara. Great grandfather of Dylan, Mackenzie, Selah, Marley, Owen, Ellis, Bailey, and Adaline. Brother of Martha Lou (Denny) Donnell, Fran (Richard) Ploessl, Ernest (Linda) Fisher, Margaret Studebaker. Preceded in death by his parents Amos and Lucile and son James.Visitation at New Berlin Free Methodist Church, 2975 S. Sunny Slope Road, New Berlin, WI 53151 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 9-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hope Africa University in Bujumbura, Burundi, please send to: Friends of Hope Africa University, PO Box 580, Spring Arbor, MI 49283 or to the church.