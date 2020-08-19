1/
David Shawn Konrad
David Shawn Konrad

Greenfield - Age 37. Will be deeply missed by his beautiful daughters, Sophia and Elena, his loving parents, Dave and Jackie (nee Leyer) and his cherished siblings, Jerome (Lisa), Melinda and Nicole Konrad. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. David will be remembered most for his love for his family, his kind heart, humor, generosity and hard work. David loved hunting with his father as that was their special bond.

A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.

We love you forever, we like you for always, as long as we're living our loved one you will be.

In lieu of flowers, donations to benefit David's daughters are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
