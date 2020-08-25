1/
David Smith Sr.
David Smith, Sr.

Milwaukee - David Smith Sr, age 41 years, was born to eternal life on August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Wilniesha Smith. Loving father of David Jr, Carlos, Bobby, Reana, and Maya. Beloved son of Sabrina Smith and Robert Tenard Jr. Further survived by his sister Tamara Tenard, brothers Carvin and Christopher Tenard, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation at 3:30 - 4:30 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Paradise Memorial, 7625 W Appleton Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations to the David Smith Sr. Memorial & Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paradise Memorial Funeral Home
7625 W. Appleton Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 461-8000
