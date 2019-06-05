Resources
Brenowitz, Stephan David Stephan David Brenowitz passed away on May 31, 2019, at the age of 51 years. Stephan graduated from Nicolet High School, earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California-Berkeley, his master's degree from the University of Oregon, and his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin. He was a published neuroscientist and earned accolades for his work in the field of neuroscience. Stephan is survived by his children Nolan and Lucas and their mother Veronica, his parents Phyllis and Jerold Brenowitz, his sisters Cassie (Janet) Robin and Jennifer (Adam) Ciralsky, his nieces Esther, Rebecca, and Talia, his nephew Gabriel, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will be holding a private memorial celebration. Memorial donations in memory of Stephan can be made to Jewish Family Services of Milwaukee (300 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, WI 53202); the (); the Peltz Center for Jewish Life (2233 West Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092); or Chabad of Downtown (633 West Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019
