Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David T. Cera

Add a Memory
David T. Cera Notice
Cera , David T. Surrounded by his family, Dave passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the age of 81. Cherished Husband of Karon for 59 years. Loving Dad of Michele (Jerry) Cler and Tony (Heather). Proud Grandpa of AnnaLi, Eva, Breanna and Angela. Much loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends. A special thank you to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for caring for Dave in his final days. Memorial gathering Wednesday, August 7th. Visitation 4:00pm to 6:00 pm, service 6:00 pm; Galilee Lutheran Church N24 W26340 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wisconsin Honor Flight or the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline