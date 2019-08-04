|
Cera , David T. Surrounded by his family, Dave passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the age of 81. Cherished Husband of Karon for 59 years. Loving Dad of Michele (Jerry) Cler and Tony (Heather). Proud Grandpa of AnnaLi, Eva, Breanna and Angela. Much loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends. A special thank you to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for caring for Dave in his final days. Memorial gathering Wednesday, August 7th. Visitation 4:00pm to 6:00 pm, service 6:00 pm; Galilee Lutheran Church N24 W26340 Crestview Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wisconsin Honor Flight or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019