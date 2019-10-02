Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
David T. Pickhardt


1968 - 2019
David T. Pickhardt Notice
David T. Pickhardt

Menomonee Falls - Passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 51. Beloved son of Thomas Pickhardt and Barbara Blake. Father of Ashley and Tyler. Cherished partner of Sally Steinbach. Brother of Julie Pickhardt (Daryl Olander). Uncle of Alex and Ethan Olander. Nephew of Nancy Blake, Ginny (David) Schweitzer. Former husband of Brenda Pickhardt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday October 6, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
