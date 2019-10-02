|
David T. Pickhardt
Menomonee Falls - Passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 51. Beloved son of Thomas Pickhardt and Barbara Blake. Father of Ashley and Tyler. Cherished partner of Sally Steinbach. Brother of Julie Pickhardt (Daryl Olander). Uncle of Alex and Ethan Olander. Nephew of Nancy Blake, Ginny (David) Schweitzer. Former husband of Brenda Pickhardt. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday October 6, 2019 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home from 11am until time of Memorial Service at 1pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019