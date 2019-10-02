Services
Mueller Funeral Home
W63 N527 Hanover Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0380
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd.
Cedarburg, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd.
Cedarburg, WI
Cedarburg - Born to Eternal Life September 30, 2019, age 86 years. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Whitmore). Loving father of Pamela (Randy Giertz) Purdy Kenneth (Bridget) Purdy. Proud grandpa of Chloe Purdy. Dear brother of James (Jeanne) Purdy. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Harvey & Mable Purdy, and brothers, Gordon and Donald Purdy. Funeral Service Monday, October 7, 2019 1:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church (W68 N563 Evergreen Blvd.), Cedarburg. Interment Immanuel Cemetery. In state on Monday, at the church, 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
