David Terrence "Terry" Moore
After a long struggle with cancer, Terry found peace on November 21st, 2019 at the age of 80. He lives on through his wife Karen (nee Kreske) of 59 years, his daughters Ellen (Larry) Neman, Laura (Gene) Wendt, and Michelle Moore. Grandpa to Tony Sobon, Brian (Jessica) Walsh, Steven (Samantha) Walsh, and Nick Weslow. Grandpa Great to Nora, Patrick and Charlotte Walsh. Survived by brother Robert (Carolyn) Moore, and sister Sheila Moore. Preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Fitch.
Growing up in Cleveland, he attended Saint Edwards and Bowling Green University. Terry enjoyed a lengthy career in the hospitality industry, moving to Milwaukee from Cleveland in 1969 when he joined Ace foods and managed the foodservice at the then new Performing Arts Center. He was also involved in the development of the Marriott hotel in Brookfield. Eventually, forming his own company named Hospitality Services.
He enjoyed countless rounds of golf with his friends of many year at Westmoor Country Club as well as his golf buddies in Scottsdale Arizona where he and Karen have lived in recent years.
"He was a good man who lived a good life."
Visitation will be held at ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 Circle Dr., Hartland on Friday, November 29 from 11:00 Am until the time of Memorial Mass at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Terry's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019