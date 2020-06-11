David Tesch

David TeschMilwaukee - On June 8th, 2020, at the age of 67, David was reunited with his life partner Maseline Brzycki and grandson Dominick Dotson. They will spend eternal life together watching over their 4 children: Theresa and Susan Tesch, Kelly Brzycki, and Stephanie Dotson, as well as 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind 2 sisters, 3 nephews, and more extended family members and friends, including a bunch of bingo daubbers.