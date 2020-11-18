1/1
David Theodor Dustrude
1952 - 2020
David Theodor Dustrude

Died suddenly of natural causes at his home last week, November 11, 2020. He was born June 6, 1952, in Racine, Wisconsin, the first child of Dean Cleveland Dustrude and Kathryn Ila Dustrude (nee: Benz). His family moved frequently throughout his childhood, so David attended seven schools in his early life throughout 3 different states. The last two years of his high school career were in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, so David fondly called Cedarburg his hometown. While in school, his favorite activity was definitely the school band and being a member of the horn section of the Cedarburg Thunderbolts Drum and Bugle Corps. He played a mean French horn! David continued playing horn after high school with a senior drum corps. Until his last years, he would drive any distance to hear a drum corps show! After high school, David served the United States Air Force. Following his time in the Air Force, David worked for the US Postal Service in Milwaukee for more than 20 years, from which he retired in 2009.

David is survived by his three siblings and their families, and his Uncle Tom and his wife, Donna. His three siblings include Ellen (Joe) Reifsnider, Karen (Michael Hanneman) Dustrude, Thomas (Joanne) Dustrude. His nieces and nephews: Chad, Andrea, Sarah, Peter, Erik, Matthew and their families. David was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service is being planned for Sunday, June 6, 2021, on David's birthday. Memorials may be sent to a music education program of your choice. David would be pleased.

Next time you hear a good horn section, please pause and give thanks for knowing David. His humorous statements, full of dry wit, will be greatly missed. He was a kind and gentle person.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
