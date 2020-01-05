|
David Victor Matson
Pelican Rapids, MN - David Victor Matson joined his wife Astri in their Lord's loving embrace on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Pelican Valley Senior Living in Pelican Rapids, MN.
He was born on January 13th, 1937 to Ruth Linnea (Youngquist) and Victor Carl Matson in Saint Peter, MN. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1955, and from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1959 with a BS in Physics. David spent time locally working on technical and musical pursuits before continuing his studies at the University of Illinois with a Masters in Education in 1967.
David met his future wife Astri G. Erickson in Fergus Falls, MN and were married on August 20, 1967. After moving to Milwaukee, WI they had their first son Carl in 1969 and another son, John, in 1971. They remained active in the church for their entire lives, especially in music (organ & choirs).
Hired by the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) in 1967, he spent the next 32 years as a Professor of Electronics, eventually serving as Department Chair.
Preceding him in death was his wife Astri in 2017, and his parents Victor and Ruth.
David is survived by his sister Beverly (Don) Gustafson, son Carl (Ann Nagle) of Watertown, WI, son John (fiancé Jenn) of Germantown, WI, and grandchildren August and Grace of Watertown, WI.
A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Faith Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, MN, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
The family asks that any memorials/donations be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Organ Fund, the C.F. and Leona Erickson Music Scholarship Fund at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (Fergus Falls), the , or Pelican Valley Senior Living.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020