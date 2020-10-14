David W. Steckhahn
Greenfield - Beloved husband, dad, grandpa, brother and friend. After a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer, at age 74 Dave peacefully left us on October 9, 2020, to join his Savior and his darling daughter, Shelly, in heaven. Dave leaves to mourn him Karen (nee Brezgel), his treasured wife of 45 years; his dearly loved daughter, Lisa (Bryce) VandenBoom and his cherished grandsons, Evan and Ian. Dave was the devoted brother of Mark (Harriet) Steckhahn, Jean Grosklaus, Kathleen Maas and Amy (Paul) Carlsen, and the special fun uncle of Christie Wehner, Craig Conaty, Becky Lucero, Tammy Maas, Trenton Carlsen and Mya Carlsen. He is further survived by great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Dave is predeceased by his daughter, Shelly, his parents, Walter and Bernadette Steckhahn, his in-laws, Eugene and Anna Brezgel, sister-in-law Linda Gradecki, and brother-in-law Wayne Grosklaus.
A 43-year employee of Harnischfeger, he was an Industrial Engineer, retired in 2010, and is a member of the Harnischfeger Retirees Club. Dave was an all-around good guy who proudly loved his family and would generously help anyone, anytime, always with a smile. He enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family, his retreat at his Wolf Lake cottage, the Brewers and Packers, gardening and fixing everything. He was a gentle, kind man who lived his faith every day, loved his country, and is already sadly missed.
Special thanks to Dr. Michael Dawson and the staff of the Froedtert Cancer Center.
Dave loved a party so a Celebration of his Life will be scheduled at a safer, later date. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 5571 S. Marilyn St., Greenfield, WI 53221; or the Wisconsin Humane Society-WILDLIFE, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208; or to the charity of your choice
.
"Dad, you always lived your life for us and your grandchildren, and because you were such a great presence in our lives, you will be forever loved and remembered."