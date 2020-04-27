|
David W. Stelske
Milwaukee - Passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving father of Dana (John) Klein and Eric Stelske. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin Dejewski. Further survived by his brother, sister and nieces. David was a proud veteran that served in the National Guard. He also worked at WE Energies from the 1970's to the early 1990s.
A private family burial will take place at Arlington Park Cemetery. There will be a public Celebration of David's Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020