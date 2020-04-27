Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stelske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Stelske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Stelske Notice
David W. Stelske

Milwaukee - Passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving father of Dana (John) Klein and Eric Stelske. Cherished grandfather of Caitlin Dejewski. Further survived by his brother, sister and nieces. David was a proud veteran that served in the National Guard. He also worked at WE Energies from the 1970's to the early 1990s.

A private family burial will take place at Arlington Park Cemetery. There will be a public Celebration of David's Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate).

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline