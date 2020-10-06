1/
David William Risch
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
David William Risch

Hartland - David William Risch, 50, of Hartland, passed away at home on July 11, 2020.

He was born August 19, 1969 in Milwaukee, the son of William and Diana (Paris) Risch. David graduated from Marquette University High School in Milwaukee in 1987 and went on to study Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he earned his degree. He worked as a financial consultant.

David enjoyed riding his bike, exercising, and jogging and was also an avid Packer fan.

He we will be remembered for being a thoughtful and loving person.

David will be missed by his father, William Risch of San Anselmo, CA; sister, Elizabeth (Michael) Orenich; nephews and niece; uncles and aunts; cousins; and many friends.

A private graveside service was held at St. Rosalia Cemetery in Sister Bay with Fr. Thomas Farrell, of Stella Maris Parish, officiating. David was laid to rest at the memorial wall beside his mother, Diana.

Memorials may be given in David's honor for Marquette University High School.

Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay assisted the Risch family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of David may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
